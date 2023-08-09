Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell -7.59% so far this year. What now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE: MODG] traded at a low on 08/08/23, posting a -2.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.25. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Topgolf Callaway Brands to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (the “Company” or “Topgolf Callaway Brands”) (NYSE: MODG) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the market closes. Following the release, the Company’s management team will hold a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT the same day to review the results and discuss the Company’s business and outlook. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event through the Company’s Investor Relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4123157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for MODG stock reached $3.35 billion, with 185.20 million shares outstanding and 164.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, MODG reached a trading volume of 4123157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $32.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has MODG stock performed recently?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.35, while it was recorded at 18.93 for the last single week of trading, and 20.79 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]

The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MODG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MODG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.