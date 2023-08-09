Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] Revenue clocked in at $1.28 billion, down -48.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: TWKS] slipped around -1.81 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.21 at the close of the session, down -25.78%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Thoughtworks Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Announces Restructuring Actions.

Second quarter revenues of $287.2 million.

Announces restructuring actions targeting $75-85 million in annualized cost savings upon completion.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock is now -48.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWKS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.37 and lowest of $4.6001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.44, which means current price is +13.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 863.69K shares, TWKS reached a trading volume of 5032215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWKS shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has TWKS stock performed recently?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.78. With this latest performance, TWKS shares dropped by -32.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.20 for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.13.

Return on Total Capital for TWKS is now -3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.22. Additionally, TWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] managed to generate an average of -$8,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. go to 8.40%.

Insider trade positions for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]

The top three institutional holders of TWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TWKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TWKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.