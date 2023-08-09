The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG] is -83.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NASDAQ: NFTG] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.8775 during the day while it closed the day at $0.69. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM that The NFT Announces that Space Striker AI has Been Approved by Apple App Store and Google Play.

The game which is expected to be released in the current quarter, allows players to engage in a captivating storyline and exciting retro shooting space action in your AI-generated spaceship. Fuse crystals to upgrade your ship parts to craft, clash and conquer the galaxy all within a dynamic free-to-play economy with optional NFT elements for an expanded experience.

The market cap for NFTG stock reached $8.65 million, with 11.26 million shares outstanding and 9.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 419.57K shares, NFTG reached a trading volume of 4195644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

NFTG stock trade performance evaluation

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7430, while it was recorded at 0.7170 for the last single week of trading.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NFTG is now -101.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG] managed to generate an average of -$473,724 per employee.The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.40 and a Current Ratio set at 39.40.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. [NFTG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NFTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NFTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NFTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.