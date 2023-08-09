SVB Securities slashes price target on Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] – find out why.

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] gained 1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $20.50 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Exelixis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Total Revenues of $469.8 million, Cabozantinib Franchise U.S. Net Product Revenues of $409.6 million -.

– GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.25, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.31 -.

Exelixis Inc. represents 324.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.84 billion with the latest information. EXEL stock price has been found in the range of $20.02 to $20.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 4886303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $25.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-09-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for EXEL stock

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, EXEL shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.45, while it was recorded at 20.42 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.