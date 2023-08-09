Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain 323.14% so far this year. What now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] closed the trading session at $347.40 on 08/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $341.03, while the highest price level was $353.775. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Supermicro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced fourth quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 323.14 percent and weekly performance of 2.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 317.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 154.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, SMCI reached to a volume of 4211545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $271.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 17.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SMCI stock trade performance evaluation

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 28.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 487.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.28 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.52, while it was recorded at 335.92 for the last single week of trading, and 139.73 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.40. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for SMCI is now 20.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.53. Additionally, SMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] managed to generate an average of $61,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.