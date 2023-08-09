SNDL Inc. [SNDL] fell -21.05% so far this year. What now?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, up 10.74%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that SNDL to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“SNDL”) announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, before market opens on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Following the release of its second quarter financial results, SNDL will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. MDT) on August 14, 2023.

SNDL Inc. stock is now -21.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.65 and lowest of $1.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.59, which means current price is +32.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 6190591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SNDL Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4397, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8746 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.60.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]

The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SNDL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SNDL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.