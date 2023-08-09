Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] fell -31.55% so far this year. What now?

Silo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SILO] gained 2.68% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Silo Pharma Reaches Positive Milestone with Nasal Formulation of SPC-15 For Anxiety, PTSD, and Stress-Related Disorders.

Study data to determine potential delivery partners.

Silo Pharma Inc. represents 3.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.24 million with the latest information. SILO stock price has been found in the range of $2.30 to $3.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 147.75K shares, SILO reached a trading volume of 16415138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silo Pharma Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for SILO stock

Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, SILO shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.53 for Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5031.28 and a Gross Margin at -709.25. Silo Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5419.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.31.

Silo Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]