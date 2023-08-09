Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] Stock trading around $39.89 per share: What’s Next?

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] loss -9.51% or -4.19 points to close at $39.89 with a heavy trading volume of 7644630 shares. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that SEE Reports Q2 2023 Results.

Cost take-out to Grow as part of Reinvent SEE 2.0 to drive volume growth and $140 to $160 million of annual savings by 2025.

Net sales of $1.38 billion, down 3% as reported; down 1% constant currencyNet earnings of $94 million, down 18%Adjusted EBITDA of $280 million, down 4% as reported; down 5% constant currency Earnings per share (Diluted) of $0.65, down 16%Adjusted EPS (Diluted) of $0.80, down 21% as reported; down 22% constant currency Cash flow from operations (year to date) use of $7 millionCash flow from operations includes the impact of the $175 million tax deposit.

It opened the trading session at $41.50, the shares rose to $42.25 and dropped to $39.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEE points out that the company has recorded -26.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, SEE reached to a volume of 7644630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $51.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SEE stock

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.08. With this latest performance, SEE shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.74, while it was recorded at 43.55 for the last single week of trading, and 46.69 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.