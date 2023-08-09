Safehold Inc. [SAFE] is -25.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Safehold Inc. [NYSE: SAFE] closed the trading session at $20.83 on 08/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.62, while the highest price level was $21.34. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:44 AM that Safehold Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $21.40 per share for total gross proceeds of $139.1 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley have acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering. Mizuho, Truist Securities, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Raymond James and Capital One Securities are acting as senior co-managers for the offering, and B. Riley Securities and BNP PARIBAS are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.09 percent and weekly performance of -14.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 401.72K shares, SAFE reached to a volume of 4296729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Safehold Inc. [SAFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAFE shares is $37.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Safehold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safehold Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

SAFE stock trade performance evaluation

Safehold Inc. [SAFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.46. With this latest performance, SAFE shares dropped by -16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.55 for Safehold Inc. [SAFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.35, while it was recorded at 22.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.36 for the last 200 days.

Safehold Inc. [SAFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safehold Inc. [SAFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.83 and a Gross Margin at +23.74. Safehold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +307.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Safehold Inc. [SAFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safehold Inc. go to 0.00%.

Safehold Inc. [SAFE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SAFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SAFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.