Raymond James slashes price target on Organon & Co. [OGN] – find out why.

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] surged by $1.97 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $24.08 during the day while it closed the day at $23.77. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Organon Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 revenue of $1,608 million.

Second quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share of $0.95 and non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.31.

Organon & Co. stock has also gained 9.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGN stock has inclined by 8.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.64% and lost -14.89% year-on date.

The market cap for OGN stock reached $6.06 billion, with 255.06 million shares outstanding and 254.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 5991803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

OGN stock trade performance evaluation

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.39. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 17.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.76, while it was recorded at 22.08 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.