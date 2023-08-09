Piper Sandler lifts Alteryx Inc. [AYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] closed the trading session at $30.87 on 08/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.901, while the highest price level was $31.40. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alteryx Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Annualized Recurring Revenue up 22% Year-Over-Year to $890 million.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.08 percent and weekly performance of -24.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, AYX reached to a volume of 14952554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $67.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-09-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.55.

AYX stock trade performance evaluation

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.93. With this latest performance, AYX shares dropped by -29.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.80 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.41, while it was recorded at 36.56 for the last single week of trading, and 48.58 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.12. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.