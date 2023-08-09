Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] is -23.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] loss -2.41% or -0.18 points to close at $7.29 with a heavy trading volume of 4178839 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 8:02 AM that Petco Debuts Annual Halloween ‘Bootique’ Collection with Offerings for Every Pet Type and Budget.

Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20, the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today unveiled its latest “Bootique” collection, offering the ultimate one-stop shop for pet essentials and Halloween must-haves. Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20, the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats to help pets and pet parents show off their spirit in style and create memories safely.

It opened the trading session at $7.40, the shares rose to $7.40 and dropped to $7.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WOOF points out that the company has recorded -35.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 4178839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 32.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WOOF stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.09 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +40.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

