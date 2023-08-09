Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ondas Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONDS] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.32 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Ondas Holdings’ Airobotics Enters Strategic Alliance with Saudi Excellence to Establish Local Drone Infrastructure Throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Establishes Airobotics as a primary provider of drones and drone infrastructure across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Companies plan to establish an in-country office to localize Airobotics’ autonomous drone systems for the KSA market and provide value by employing local staff.

Ondas Holdings Inc. stock is now -16.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONDS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.59 and lowest of $1.1501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.68, which means current price is +69.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 603.57K shares, ONDS reached a trading volume of 7166647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONDS shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ondas Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

How has ONDS stock performed recently?

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.35. With this latest performance, ONDS shares gained by 14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1754, while it was recorded at 1.4670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7118 for the last 200 days.

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2275.17 and a Gross Margin at -176.14. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3445.35.

Return on Total Capital for ONDS is now -47.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.34. Additionally, ONDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] managed to generate an average of -$631,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Ondas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]

