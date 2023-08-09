Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] is -38.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] loss -9.52% on the last trading session, reaching $3.23 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that OLAPLEX Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Revises Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Olaplex Holdings Inc. represents 651.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.08 billion with the latest information. OLPX stock price has been found in the range of $2.6901 to $3.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 14025551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $5.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.40.

Trading performance analysis for OLPX stock

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.14 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.91. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 26.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.87. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] managed to generate an average of $1,402,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]

The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OLPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OLPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.