Odeon slashes price target on Morgan Stanley [MS] – find out why.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price plunged by -0.68 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SPG Awarded Significant Contract to Provide Energy-Efficient CHP Solution for Union Beverage Packers.

Signal Power Group (“Signal Power” or “SPG”) announced today that the company has been awarded a significant combined heat & power (“CHP”) contract valued at over $10,000,000 with Union Beverage Packers, LLC (“UBP”). Under the terms of the agreement, Signal Power will procure, assemble, commission, and maintain the complete 3.5MW CHP system for a UBP facility in the state of New Jersey. This system will be powered by the SPG 4 turbine engine under Signal Power’s license with Honeywell International, Inc. The CHP system will deliver 3.5MW of carbon-reducing power generation fueled with natural gas and simultaneously will capture the heat from the turbine engine to produce steam required to meet UBP’s beverage plant needs. The system is expected to be commissioned and operational in mid-2024 and will be supported by a ten-year long-term service agreement provided by SPG to ensure a seamless solution.

“This is the first of many CHP solutions that we (SPG) expect to deploy over the next three years as our commercial and industrial customers look to transition from legacy diesel-fired equipment or grid-provided power to more efficient and cleaner distributed generation systems. Under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, this type of power plant qualifies as green energy which is eligible for certain valuable tax credits and other financial advantages. Signal Power and its partner Honeywell are aligned on accelerating the transition to environmentally-friendly fuel sources, including renewable natural gas and hydrogen blended fuels that will provide our customers lower-cost alternatives and reduce their carbon footprint with a clean source of power,” said Rob Marchitello, Chief Executive Officer of SPG.

A sum of 6918795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.27M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $88.52 and dropped to a low of $86.255 until finishing in the latest session at $88.47.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.99. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $98.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.04.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.35, while it was recorded at 88.96 for the last single week of trading, and 88.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.96%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.