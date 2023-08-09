Nuburu Inc. [BURU] is -91.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuburu Inc. [AMEX: BURU] price surged by 29.09 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NUBURU Announces Contract With NASA for Next-generation Blue Laser Space Technology.

NASA and NUBURU to Demonstrate the Feasibility of Surface Power Management Solutions Using Blue Laser Technology.

NUBURU’s Blue Laser Technology Provides Unique Solution that Reduces Size and Weight of Equipment Needed for Power Beaming Deployment on the Moon and Mars.

A sum of 88888459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 178.00K shares. Nuburu Inc. shares reached a high of $2.15 and dropped to a low of $0.70 until finishing in the latest session at $0.75.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuburu Inc. [BURU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

BURU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuburu Inc. [BURU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.26. With this latest performance, BURU shares gained by 36.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Nuburu Inc. [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6454, while it was recorded at 0.6278 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8813 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuburu Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BURU is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuburu Inc. [BURU] managed to generate an average of $285,677 per employee.Nuburu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Nuburu Inc. [BURU] Institutonal Ownership Details

