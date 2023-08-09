NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain 15.59% so far this year. What now?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.75%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Reaffirms 2023 Financial Guidance.

Strong second quarter performance resulted in GAAP Net Income of $308 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $819 million.

Energy business benefited from customer growth, strong plant operations, diversified supply strategy and favorable market conditions.

Over the last 12 months, NRG stock dropped by -4.37%. The one-year NRG Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.18. The average equity rating for NRG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.50 billion, with 230.00 million shares outstanding and 227.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, NRG stock reached a trading volume of 5218068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $41.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

NRG Stock Performance Analysis:

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.15, while it was recorded at 37.37 for the last single week of trading, and 35.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRG Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +6.80. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.88. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $184,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.