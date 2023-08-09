Northland Capital slashes price target on Teradata Corporation [TDC] – find out why.

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] closed the trading session at $46.08 on 08/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.07, while the highest price level was $54.28. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Public cloud ARR of $414 million, an increase of 77% as reported and 76% in constant currency from the prior year period(1).

Total ARR of $1.523 billion, an increase of 10% as reported and 9% in constant currency from the prior year period(1).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.90 percent and weekly performance of -19.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 927.48K shares, TDC reached to a volume of 4001385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teradata Corporation [TDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $53.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TDC stock trade performance evaluation

Teradata Corporation [TDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.74. With this latest performance, TDC shares dropped by -15.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.58, while it was recorded at 53.62 for the last single week of trading, and 40.79 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.90. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] managed to generate an average of $4,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teradata Corporation [TDC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 22.50%.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.