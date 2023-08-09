Market cap of ConocoPhillips [COP] reaches 141.45B – now what?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] traded at a high on 08/08/23, posting a 0.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $115.59. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ConocoPhillips Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results; Raises Full-Year Production Guidance and Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported second-quarter 2023 earnings and adjusted earnings of $2.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, compared with second-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.1 billion, or $3.96 per share, and second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.1 billion, or $3.91 per share.

“The second quarter demonstrated our strong underlying performance and commitment to advancing the returns-focused value proposition we shared at our Analyst & Investor Meeting in April,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We achieved record production and increased our full-year production guidance for the second consecutive quarter. We executed an agreement to purchase the remaining 50% interest in Surmont and further progressed our global LNG strategy. Our full-year distribution target of $11 billion remains unchanged. Looking ahead, we remain constructive on the second half of the year as well as the long-term outlook for the sector. By continuing to enhance our deep, durable and diversified asset base, we are well positioned to generate competitive cash flow and returns for decades.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4275903 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ConocoPhillips stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for COP stock reached $141.45 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 4275903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $129.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.94, while it was recorded at 114.87 for the last single week of trading, and 110.88 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.