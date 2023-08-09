Market cap of Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] reaches 96.25M – now what?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] closed the trading session at $2.18 on 08/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.67, while the highest price level was $2.79. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cardiff Oncology Announces New Lead Program in First-Line Metastatic Colorectal Cancer and Expanded Pfizer Relationship.

– Advance to first-line RAS-mutated mCRC follows the strong signal from new clinical and preclinical data, and agreement with FDA -.

– First-line mCRC represents substantial increase in patient impact and market opportunity over second-line -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.71 percent and weekly performance of 17.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 154.01K shares, CRDF reached to a volume of 21700474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 240.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

CRDF stock trade performance evaluation

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.84. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 47.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5600, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5800 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -10337.31 and a Gross Margin at +48.19. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10026.94.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -31.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,488,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRDF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRDF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.