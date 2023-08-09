Market cap of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] reaches 15.73M – now what?

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: DRUG] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.44 during the day while it closed the day at $4.17. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Bright Minds Biosciences Announces Positive qEEG (Quantitative Electroencephalogram) Data from its First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of Lead Compound, BMB-101.

— BMB-101 is a highly selective and potent 5-HT2C agonist being developed for the treatment of refractory epilepsies and other indications, such as psychosis, addiction, and impulse control disorders.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— qEEG study was conducted in healthy individuals in Cohort 4 of the Multiple Ascending Dose arm of the study.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 6.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRUG stock has inclined by 39.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.58% and gained 12.70% year-on date.

The market cap for DRUG stock reached $15.73 million, with 3.77 million shares outstanding and 3.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.59K shares, DRUG reached a trading volume of 30624810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRUG shares is $4.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRUG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

DRUG stock trade performance evaluation

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, DRUG shares gained by 50.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DRUG is now -99.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, DRUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. [DRUG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DRUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DRUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DRUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.