Market cap of Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] reaches 8.39M – now what?

Biophytis S.A. [NASDAQ: BPTS] loss -1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $1.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 1:20 AM that Biophytis Receives a Positive Opinion for its SARA-31 Phase 3 Study in Sarcopenia in Europe.

Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM:BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), (“Biophytis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announced that it has received a positive opinion from Belgian authorities to conduct its SARA-31 program, which will be the first phase 3 study ever launched in sarcopenia.

The launch of the Phase 3 program follows the promising results obtained in the SARA-INT Phase 2b study, and the scientific advice given in 2022 by the EMA (European Medicine Agency), which helped define the conditions for starting such a study in Europe, specifying the Phase 3 protocol. Final authorization depends on a positive opinion from the Ethics Committee in Belgium. A similar application has been filed with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to start this study in the United States, with a response expected in the coming weeks. Further authorizations may be requested in other countries, depending on the needs of the study.

Biophytis S.A. represents 5.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.39 million with the latest information. BPTS stock price has been found in the range of $1.32 to $1.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 288.49K shares, BPTS reached a trading volume of 9355519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTS shares is $150.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biophytis S.A. is set at 0.31

Trading performance analysis for BPTS stock

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, BPTS shares dropped by -32.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2605, while it was recorded at 1.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8903 for the last 200 days.

Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BPTS is now -144.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -336.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,291.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.30. Additionally, BPTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.42.

Biophytis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Biophytis S.A. [BPTS]

