Market cap of Amgen Inc. [AMGN] reaches 132.15B – now what?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] price surged by 3.11 percent to reach at $7.86. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that AMGEN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Positive Top-Line Results for Tarlatamab in Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Positive Top-Line Results for LUMAKRAS® (Sotorasib) Plus Vectibix® (Panitumumab) in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

A sum of 5321122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.62M shares. Amgen Inc. shares reached a high of $263.79 and dropped to a low of $256.50 until finishing in the latest session at $260.80.

The one-year AMGN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.49. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $252.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 16.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.06 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.63, while it was recorded at 243.63 for the last single week of trading, and 247.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.45. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,082.76. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,035.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $260,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 0.70%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.