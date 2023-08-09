Market Analysts see The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] falling to $155. Time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] traded at a high on 08/08/23, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $157.09. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 8:55 AM that Forget Bugs, Rebel Wilson Crushes Them With Zevo’s Hilarious ‘Bugxiety’ Campaign.

Bugs don’t bug Rebel Wilson anymore thanks to Zevo’s effective pest control solutions.

Bug enemies rejoice! Thanks to Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) newest brand Zevo, developed by P&G Ventures where we create new brands in new spaces to help consumers live life better, comedic genius Rebel Wilson is here to put an end to “Bugxiety,” the stress that comes from the fear of bugs. Bugs are no match for Rebel who has partnered with Zevo to spread the word about a new, different way to a bug-free home. While bugs don’t bug her anymore, there’s still a long list of things that do – from pesky annoyances like holding awkward yoga poses for too long, to people mispronouncing words, and even wobbly tables at restaurants. We feel you, Rebel!.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4625201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Procter & Gamble Company stands at 1.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.29%.

The market cap for PG stock reached $375.17 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 4625201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $166.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 65.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.96, while it was recorded at 156.58 for the last single week of trading, and 146.80 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.86. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.