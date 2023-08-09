Market Analysts see CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gaining to $200. Time to buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.10%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM that CrowdStrike 2023 Threat Hunting Report Reveals Identity-Based Attacks and Hands-on-Keyboard Activity on the Rise as Adversaries Look to Bypass Defenses.

A 583 percent increase in Kerberoasting identity attacks and 3x spike in malicious use of legitimate RMM tools take center stage, while adversary breakout time hits a record low.

BLACK HAT USA — CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced the release of the CrowdStrike 2023 Threat Hunting Report. The company’s sixth annual edition of the report, which covers attack trends and adversary tradecraft observed by CrowdStrike’s elite threat hunters and intelligence analysts, revealed a massive increase in identity-based intrusions, growing expertise by adversaries targeting the cloud, a 3x spike in adversary use of legitimate remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools, and a record low in adversary breakout time.

Over the last 12 months, CRWD stock dropped by -23.69%. The one-year CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.23. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.21 billion, with 236.41 million shares outstanding and 215.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, CRWD stock reached a trading volume of 4279410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $178.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 48.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.17, while it was recorded at 151.92 for the last single week of trading, and 131.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CRWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 38.80%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.