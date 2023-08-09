Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] is 9.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.45 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM that Manulife Investment Management Builds Real Estate Team with New Hires to Transform its Capabilities for Investors.

Manulife Investment Management has announced new leadership appointments on its real estate investment team. These roles are focused on shaping the global real estate investment strategy, including portfolio construction, risk management, and governance, and bring additional expertise and the ability to scale in markets and sectors to evolve and grow the firm’s real estate portfolio. The following individuals have been appointed to these new roles as Manulife Investment Management expands its real estate capabilities to meet evolving market opportunities and builds a strong and diverse global culture as an entrepreneurial investment manager.

Jessica Harrison joins as Head of U.S. Acquisitions. Ms. Harrison is responsible for the sourcing, underwriting, structuring, and negotiation of all investments, including portfolio companies, across the United States on behalf of clients. Additionally, she leads the investment team providing oversight and mentorship across North America. In this role, Ms. Harrison sits on the global real estate leadership team. Ms. Harrison was most recently senior vice president, portfolio manager at PIMCO leading commercial real estate investments across the southwest and mountain region of the United States and prior to that spent several years at American Realty Advisors sourcing opportunities across various fund strategies. She received an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. .

Manulife Financial Corporation stock is now 9.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFC Stock saw the intraday high of $19.45 and lowest of $19.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.40, which means current price is +11.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 4995630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $21.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07.

How has MFC stock performed recently?

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 19.39 for the last single week of trading, and 18.65 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.35. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.89.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 15.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.04. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $182,350 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]

The top three institutional holders of MFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.