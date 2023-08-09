Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Stock trading around $14.76 per share: What’s Next?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] surged by $2.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.50 during the day while it closed the day at $14.76. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kyndryl Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Raises Its Full-Year Earnings Outlook.

Strong execution of the ‘three-A’s’ strategy drives higher earnings.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 total $4.2 billion, pretax loss is $109 million, and net loss is $141 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 8.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KD stock has inclined by 3.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.73% and gained 32.73% year-on date.

The market cap for KD stock reached $3.23 billion, with 227.60 million shares outstanding and 202.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 10563893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for KD in the course of the last twelve months was 269.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KD stock trade performance evaluation

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, KD shares gained by 11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.53 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 13.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.27 and a Gross Margin at +14.85. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.