Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Stock trading around $28.67 per share: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.79 during the day while it closed the day at $28.67. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kohl’s Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable September 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.

Kohl’s Corporation stock has also loss -0.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KSS stock has inclined by 40.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.63% and gained 13.54% year-on date.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $3.15 billion, with 110.00 million shares outstanding and 108.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 4315141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $24.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.16 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 28.79 for the last single week of trading, and 26.03 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.06. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 90.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.