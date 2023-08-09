Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] Revenue clocked in at $22.40 million, down -76.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GRRR] price surged by 23.38 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Gorilla Technology Group Hires Global Economics Group for Due Diligence, Advancing in Battle Against Illegal Short Selling; Takes Aggressive Action to Defend Stock from Manipulation.

— Investigation Has Uncovered Evidence of Illegal Trading Activity—-Taking Aggressive Action to Safeguard Shareholder Interests–.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 52294998 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.24 and dropped to a low of $1.70 until finishing in the latest session at $1.90.

The one-year GRRR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.32. The average equity rating for GRRR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRRR shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

GRRR Stock Performance Analysis:

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, GRRR shares dropped by -68.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3738, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8091 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.67. Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -390.64.

Return on Total Capital for GRRR is now -27.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -187.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.79. Additionally, GRRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. [GRRR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRRR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GRRR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GRRR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.