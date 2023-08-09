Goldman slashes price target on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.75% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.02%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM that $682,000 in Duke Energy Grants Provide Economic Boost to Florida Communities.

Grants will support organizations and projects designed to attract businesses and enhance the quality of life for Floridians.

Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation are investing $682,000 in grants to support 35 local economic development agencies and businesses dedicated to bringing new jobs and investment in Florida.

Over the last 12 months, DUK stock dropped by -15.60%. The one-year Duke Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.53. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.72 billion, with 770.00 million shares outstanding and 769.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, DUK stock reached a trading volume of 5240736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $104.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.30, while it was recorded at 90.83 for the last single week of trading, and 96.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.74%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DUK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DUK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.