Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] moved down -2.76: Why It’s Important

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTX] traded at a low on 08/08/23, posting a -2.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.11. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Galera Presents Additional Chronic Kidney Disease Data from ROMAN Trial at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting.

As previously reported, avasopasem reduced cisplatin-related chronic kidney disease by 50% compared to placebo at one-year follow-up.

Additional data demonstrated improved preservation of kidney function at month 3 through one year in avasopasem-treated patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4039793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Galera Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.96%.

The market cap for GRTX stock reached $89.74 million, with 35.20 million shares outstanding and 27.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 788.28K shares, GRTX reached a trading volume of 4039793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

How has GRTX stock performed recently?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -27.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.31 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -101.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 457.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 317.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,007,161 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. go to 34.40%.

Insider trade positions for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]

