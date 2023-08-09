For The GEO Group Inc. [GEO], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.43 during the day while it closed the day at $7.28. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that The GEO Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Earnings Release Scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Before the Market Opens.

Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time).

The GEO Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEO stock has declined by -11.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.58% and lost -33.52% year-on date.

The market cap for GEO stock reached $914.88 million, with 121.43 million shares outstanding and 119.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 5563946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GEO stock trade performance evaluation

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.90 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +24.41. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.49. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $9,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.