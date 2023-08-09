For MetLife Inc. [MET], Analyst sees a drop to $78. What next?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] slipped around -0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $63.50 at the close of the session, down -1.06%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM that 2022 Sustainability Report: Promoting Sustainability and Improved Well-Being Through Offices and Operations.

MetLife is proud to have been the first U.S.-based insurer to reach carbon neutrality across our global corporate office portfolio, vehicle fleets and employee business travel, and we have maintained this designation for seven consecutive years.1Globally, MetLife’s offices amount to approximately 11.1 million square feet. We are committed to developing programs that improve the financial and environmental performance of building space that we own or operate. This includes a commitment to reducing our consumption of energy, water, plastics, paper and other natural resources, as well as to providing our colleagues with healthy spaces where they can thrive. We prioritize sustainable building materials and design, high levels of indoor air quality, natural light and amenities such as bike storage, healthy dining options and sit-stand desks. Please see ESG Scorecard for information and data regarding our energy, water use and waste diversion.MetLife’s GHG emissions have decreased 49% since 2019, our baseline year (see ESG Scorecard). Our progress to date positions us well to achieve our 2030 goal, despite an increase in emissions in the past year as colleagues returned to the office environment following the pandemic and business travel resumed. We expect to see further emissions reductions in the coming years as we implement strategies to optimize our office real estate portfolio.We have achieved LEED certifications for approximately 40.7 million square feet of real estate-3.7 million square feet attributed to the MetLife corporate office network and 37 million square feet of MIM-managed real estate properties.2 In addition to LEED, MetLife prioritizes ENERGY STAR, Fitwel, Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) and other sustainable building certification programs.1 MetLife’s carbon neutrality efforts apply to global owned and leased offices, global vehicle fleets (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) and employee business travel (Scope 3 Category 6).2 2021 figures derived from the Better Buildings Challenge public website. The metric has been updated to reflect the square footage of properties included in MIM’s most recent GHG inventory for assets that are managed by MIM in our clients’ real estate equity portfolios. View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.Website: https:

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MetLife Inc. stock is now -12.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $63.69 and lowest of $62.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.36, which means current price is +29.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4357000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $76.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.38, while it was recorded at 63.68 for the last single week of trading, and 64.36 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.40%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.