For Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] price plunged by -5.22 percent to reach at -$0.94. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 8:42 PM that Hercules Capital, Inc. Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules”) today announced that it has priced its upsized public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock. Hercules has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on August 10, 2023.

Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are acting as joint book-running managers, and Compass Point, JMP Securities, a Citizens Company and MUFG are acting as co-managers in this offering.

A sum of 5281153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 993.46K shares. Hercules Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $17.28 and dropped to a low of $16.45 until finishing in the latest session at $17.08.

The one-year HTGC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.83. The average equity rating for HTGC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $16.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

HTGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, HTGC shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 17.38 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hercules Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.47 and a Gross Margin at +97.60. Hercules Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.78.

Return on Total Capital for HTGC is now 5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.73. Additionally, HTGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] managed to generate an average of $998,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

HTGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc. go to 5.00%.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HTGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.