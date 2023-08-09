For Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dynavax Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance.

Generated record quarterly HEPLISAV-B® vaccine net product revenue of $56 million, a 73% year-over-year increase.

Full year HEPLISAV-B net product revenue guidance raised to $200 – $215 million, compared to prior range of $165 – $185 million.

A sum of 3713400 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $15.12 and dropped to a low of $14.625 until finishing in the latest session at $14.89.

The one-year DVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.22. The average equity rating for DVAX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.60.

DVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.82. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.70 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 14.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynavax Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.73. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.53.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now 43.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.41. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of $834,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.