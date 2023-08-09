EchoStar Corporation [SATS] Revenue clocked in at $1.94 billion, up 42.33% YTD: What’s Next?

EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ: SATS] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM that EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023.

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

A sum of 4523588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 232.94K shares. EchoStar Corporation shares reached a high of $23.90 and dropped to a low of $21.17 until finishing in the latest session at $23.74.

The one-year SATS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.08. The average equity rating for SATS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EchoStar Corporation [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EchoStar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

SATS Stock Performance Analysis:

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.39. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.42 for EchoStar Corporation [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 20.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EchoStar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EchoStar Corporation [SATS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. EchoStar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.86.

Return on Total Capital for SATS is now 3.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.12. Additionally, SATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] managed to generate an average of $76,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.EchoStar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

SATS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corporation go to 5.00%.

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SATS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SATS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.