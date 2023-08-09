Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $17

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -5.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.94. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM that Dun & Bradstreet Introduces D&B Protect™ to Bring Supply Chain Industry Intelligence and Visibility to Public Sector Agencies.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today introduced D&B Protect, a new supply chain risk platform designed for the North America Public Sector that illuminates sub-tier suppliers and identifies risk in real-time throughout an entire supply chain to address high-risk vulnerabilities to supply chain fraud, abuse, and exploitation by adversaries.

D&B Protect pulls the power of the world’s largest set of proprietary commercial insights from the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud, which covers over a half billion private and public organizations globally and applies the innovative visualization of Graph Technology to map complex datasets and rapidly uncover relationships across diverse datasets, to provide a more holistic view of supply chains and their hidden risks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4914414 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $4.61 billion, with 429.60 million shares outstanding and 339.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 4914414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $14.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DNB stock performed recently?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 11.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to -0.24%.

Insider trade positions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.