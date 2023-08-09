DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] moved up 0.06: Why It’s Important

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DICE] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $47.8301 during the day while it closed the day at $47.55. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Lilly Announces Extension of Tender Offer to Acquire DICE.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced the extension of the expiration of the tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (“Shares”) of common stock of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE), for a purchase price of $48 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable tax withholding.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire one minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on July 28, 2023, has been extended until one minute past 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on Aug. 8, 2023, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required antitrust clearance and the tender of at least a majority of the outstanding Shares as of the expiration of the tender offer.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 0.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DICE stock has inclined by 24.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.26% and gained 52.40% year-on date.

The market cap for DICE stock reached $2.28 billion, with 47.19 million shares outstanding and 46.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, DICE reached a trading volume of 4332848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DICE shares is $49.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DICE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.59.

DICE stock trade performance evaluation

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, DICE shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.07 for DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.55, while it was recorded at 47.44 for the last single week of trading, and 34.31 for the last 200 days.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DICE is now -19.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.34. Additionally, DICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,507 per employee.DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.40 and a Current Ratio set at 32.40.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.