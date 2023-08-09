Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, up 43.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] gained 5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $1.33 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Clover Health Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results; Highlights Improved Financial Performance and Guidance Ranges.

Insurance revenue grew 17% compared to Q2’22, and second quarter Insurance MCR improved to 77.2%, bringing first half MCR to 81.9%.

Company reports Q2 Net Loss of $28.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA profit of $10.0 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. represents 478.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $657.84 million with the latest information. CLOV stock price has been found in the range of $1.18 to $1.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 9178771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 48.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0063, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0704 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.35. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.72.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -80.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.69. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$516,530 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CLOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CLOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.