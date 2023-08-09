Canaccord Genuity lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.55. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM that Aurora Launches Innovative Infused Pre-Rolls with 50%+ THC for Medical Cannabis Patients on AuroraMedical.com.

Sourdough Shortcuts are now infused with live resin THCA diamonds, adding a super high potency offering to Aurora’s portfolio of medical products.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock has also loss -4.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACB stock has declined by -14.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.27% and lost -39.98% year-on date.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $265.31 million, with 354.21 million shares outstanding and 353.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 4771441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5401, while it was recorded at 0.5509 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8256 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.81. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$234,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.