Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] Stock trading around $7.70 per share: What’s Next?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] gained 139.13% or 4.48 points to close at $7.70 with a heavy trading volume of 10330851 shares. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Brüush Oral Care Inc. Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split Effective Pre-Market Opening on August 1, 2023.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-25 reverse split of its common shares (“Consolidation”) primarily to comply with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. The Consolidation is effective as of the close of business on July 31, 2023 and the Company’s common shares and warrants will trade on a post-split basis under the same symbols, BRSH and BRSHW, respectively, commencing with the opening of trading on the Nasdaq on August 1, 2023.Following the effectiveness of the Consolidation, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common shares will be 11750K401. As a result of the Consolidation, every 25 common shares issued and outstanding will be exchanged for one common share. If any fractional common shares are created as a result of the Consolidation, any fractional common share less than 0.50 will be cancelled and any fractional common share greater than 0.50 will be rounded up to the nearest whole common share. Immediately after the Consolidation becomes effective, the Company will have approximately 511,368 common shares issued and outstanding. Additionally, the exercise price per common share attributable to the warrants will be proportionately increased, such that the exercise price immediately following the Consolidation will equal the product of twenty five (25) multiplied by the exercise price per share immediately prior to the Consolidation. The number of shares immediately subject to the warrants, will equal after the Consolidation, 1

It opened the trading session at $3.1078, the shares rose to $8.50 and dropped to $3.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRSH points out that the company has recorded -28.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -178.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 82.87K shares, BRSH reached to a volume of 10330851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bruush Oral Care Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for BRSH stock

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.00. With this latest performance, BRSH shares gained by 33.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.01, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.