AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $185

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE: ABC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.97%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM that AmerisourceBergen Announces Registered Public Offering of Common Shares and Common Share Repurchase.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) (the “Company”) announced today a registered public offering of 10.5 million shares of common stock of the Company in connection with Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) entering into prepaid variable share forward transactions (the “variable forward transactions”) relating to the Company’s common stock with certain counterparties (the “counterparties”).

The Company has been advised that, in order to establish their initial hedge positions with respect to the variable forward transactions, the counterparties or their affiliates will borrow an aggregate of 7,293,548 shares of the Company’s common stock from third-party stock lenders and will sell those shares (the “underwritten shares”) in an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. The Company is not issuing or selling any shares of its common stock in the offering, is not a party to the variable forward transactions and will not receive any proceeds from sales of the underwritten shares. The underwriter may offer the underwritten shares from time to time in one or more transactions, in block sales, on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market or in negotiated transactions, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at negotiated prices.

Over the last 12 months, ABC stock rose by 31.18%. The one-year AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.88. The average equity rating for ABC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.71 billion, with 202.35 million shares outstanding and 168.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, ABC stock reached a trading volume of 4094260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABC shares is $208.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 54.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ABC Stock Performance Analysis:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, ABC shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.50, while it was recorded at 188.01 for the last single week of trading, and 168.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AmerisourceBergen Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.15 and a Gross Margin at +3.19. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABC is now 38.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28,805.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. Additionally, ABC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] managed to generate an average of $38,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.19.AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ABC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation go to 8.09%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.