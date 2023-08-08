why Toast Inc. [TOST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.08

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] price surged by 1.75 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Toast Launches Catering & Events Platform to Help Restaurants Streamline Event Management, Improve Guest Experience, and Thrive.

End-to-end solution is designed to optimize the lengthy event planning and execution process, with features to improve the experience for operators and guests alike.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one technology platform built for restaurants, today announced the launch of Toast Catering & Events, a new product fully integrated with the Toast point-of-sale (POS) to help restaurants seamlessly manage large catering orders and event planning. Toast Catering & Events supports customizable banquet event orders (BEO), fulfillment tools, and lead management functionality. Toast Catering & Events pairs with Toast Invoicing — a digital invoicing tool that Toast launched in October 2022 — to provide even deeper support for the multiple lines of service many restaurants are running today.

A sum of 6953150 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.79M shares. Toast Inc. shares reached a high of $20.43 and dropped to a low of $19.78 until finishing in the latest session at $20.37.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.41. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 20.65 for the last single week of trading, and 20.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.