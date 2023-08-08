why D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.70

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.90%. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that D-Wave and Davidson Technologies Introduce New Innovations to Advance National Defense Efforts.

Collaboration yields new solutions that tackle complex challenges in defense and aerospace sectors.

Companies to showcase live demonstration of quantum-hybrid application at Space & Missile Defense Symposium.

Over the last 12 months, QBTS stock dropped by -78.69%. The one-year D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.64. The average equity rating for QBTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $252.71 million, with 123.14 million shares outstanding and 80.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, QBTS stock reached a trading volume of 7681072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.10.

QBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.90. With this latest performance, QBTS shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0468, while it was recorded at 2.1620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5949 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D-Wave Quantum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.25. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -718.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.