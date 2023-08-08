why Baker Hughes Company [BKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.67

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.59 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM that Baker Hughes Corporate Sustainability Report 2022: A Letter From Our Chief Executive Officer.

Baker HughesRead the full Baker Hughes Corporate Sustainability Report.Last year, the global energy map was redrawn, resulting in a complex energy market and a challenging macro environment. There was a renewed focus on energy security, sustainability, and affordability – “the energy trilemma”- and balancing the pace of energy transition. These forces have presented an opportunity for Baker Hughes to help our customers on their sustainability journeys and allow us to renew our focus on operational excellence to better support the needs of the energy industry well into the future.In 2022, we continued to accelerate our business strategy to fully capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead, drive increased shareholder value, and build a world-class energy technology company. In September 2022, we announced a strategic transformation for Baker Hughes by restructuring into two simplified business segments – Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology – offering an integrated portfolio of solutions that we believe are best served for energy and industrial customers. We believe that focusing on these two business areas will better position our Company by enhancing flexibility, improving commercial and operational execution, and providing long-term optionality.Our realignment and strong progress were underpinned by our sustainability strategy. Our vision is to be a sustainable pioneer in everything we do, positioning Baker Hughes as the energy technology company of choice. Through our existing corporate sustainability framework – known as People, Planet and Principles – we have continued to support the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and to move beyond pledges to weave sustainability more deeply in our culture. We are taking action to advance our net-zero journey, and I am proud of our accomplishments since first setting our net-zero emissions reduction pledge in 2019. Together, our business and sustainability strategies empower us to take energy forward – making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet.Our strategic transformation in 2022 highlights sustainability as one of our core differentiatorsPeople Our talented people continued to be industry-leading subject matter experts, taking energy forward in the most sustainable way. People are at the heart of taking energy forward, and we strengthened our employee value proposition to attract the best talent from around the globe to lead in the energy transition. I am proud of the recognition that we achieved this year for our collaborative learning and development programs, as well as our diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. We increased our contributions to the communities where we operate, as part of our charitable giving, further demonstrating how our actions continue to drive our progress and impact.Planet We continue to pioneer low- to zero-carbon energy solutions for our customers and minimize our own operational footprint. Since we first made a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions by 2050, we have achieved a 28% reduction in our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions in 2022, compared to our 2019 baseline year. We remain committed to emissions reduction, but have also set new, ambitious internal targets to reduce our scope 3 emissions, embed circularity into our products’ lifecycles, and preserve biodiversity in our areas of operation.Principles Our culture is built on health and safety, compliance, integrity, and quality. We remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards in these areas. We have taken proactive and preventative measures to protect our employees and foster a culture guided by these principles. I am confident in our ability to advance our sustainability journey and proud of our accomplishments this year. We continue to put our people first, minimize our environmental impact, and drive a strong culture of integrity and safety in support of a sustainable future.Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President, and Chief Executive OfficerRead the full Baker Hughes Corporate Sustainability Report. View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com. Contact Info:Spokesperson: Baker HughesWebsite: https:

Baker Hughes Company stock is now 20.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.72 and lowest of $35.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.17, which means current price is +36.26% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 5231569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.23, while it was recorded at 35.62 for the last single week of trading, and 30.04 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.40. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$10,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.30%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.