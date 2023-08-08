Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Fluor Corporation [FLR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] closed the trading session at $34.24 on 08/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.71, while the highest price level was $34.965. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM that Fluor Corporation Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 Million of 1.125% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) (“Fluor” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”). In connection with the Offering, Fluor has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes on the same terms and conditions. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at 1.125% per year. Interest will accrue from August 10, 2023 and will be payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2024. When issued, the Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Fluor and will rank equal in right of payment to Fluor’s unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness, including Fluor’s Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and Senior Notes due 2028. The Notes will mature on August 15, 2029, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Fluor may not redeem the Notes prior to August 20, 2026. Fluor may redeem for cash all or any portion of the Notes, at its option, on or after August 20, 2026, but only if the last reported sale price of Fluor’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.21 percent and weekly performance of 10.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 8486279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.64.

FLR stock trade performance evaluation

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.57 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.84, while it was recorded at 32.72 for the last single week of trading, and 31.81 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.64. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.84. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of $3,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 26.30%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.