Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] is -35.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] loss -11.19% or -0.03 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4697558 shares. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Vivos Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

Revenue increased 6% Year-Over-Year; Operating Expenses Decreased 20% as Cost Cutting Initiatives Take Hold.

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 pm ET.

It opened the trading session at $0.281, the shares rose to $0.295 and dropped to $0.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VVOS points out that the company has recorded -77.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 245.76K shares, VVOS reached to a volume of 4697558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $1.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for VVOS stock

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, VVOS shares dropped by -49.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4104, while it was recorded at 0.2873 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5809 for the last 200 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -156.21 and a Gross Margin at +58.35. Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.59.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]

The top three institutional holders of VVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.