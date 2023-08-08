Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] stock Upgrade by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $30

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] gained 676.79% on the last trading session, reaching $13.05 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Vistagen Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 PALISADE-2 Trial of Fasedienol (PH94B) Nasal Spray in Social Anxiety Disorder.

First positive U.S. Phase 3 study of an investigational therapy for social anxiety disorder in over 15 years.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Statistically significant rapid-onset reduction in patient-reported Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS) score compared to placebo in a public speaking challenge (primary endpoint, p=0.015).

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. represents 7.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $105.71 million with the latest information. VTGN stock price has been found in the range of $10.70 to $24.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 218.88K shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 53545155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-08-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for VTGN stock

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 617.03. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 617.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 186.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.83 for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4400, while it was recorded at 3.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9400 for the last 200 days.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VTGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VTGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.