Under Armour Inc. [UA] is -20.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.28 during the day while it closed the day at $7.06. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that UNDER ARMOUR LAUNCHES NEW “UA REWARDS” LOYALTY PROGRAM.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that U.S.-based consumers have a new way to score more with the launch of Under Armour’s “UA Rewards” loyalty program. In Under Armour’s drive to Make Athletes Better, our most loyal consumers will be able to connect to the brand in new and rewarding ways.

“We are thrilled to launch Under Armour’s first ever loyalty program. Our consumers are incredibly engaged with our brand and UA Rewards will enable a deeper connection, delivering the value and benefits they’ve been craving,” said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz. “UA Rewards is a diverse program offering value to consumers, including celebrity athlete experiences and exclusive wellness content.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also loss -4.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UA stock has declined by -9.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.51% and lost -20.85% year-on date.

The market cap for UA stock reached $3.27 billion, with 220.43 million shares outstanding and 173.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 5735860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.