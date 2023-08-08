Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] moved up 1.65: Why It’s Important

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] traded at a high on 08/07/23, posting a 1.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.60. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 9:10 PM that Signs of Care: A Truist Teammate Helps People Feel Heard.

Truist: Lindsey saw the struggle.There's a school for the deaf near the Truist branch where she works. And when deaf or hard-of-hearing clients came in, they'd have to write down their requests. Then Lindsey would write back.This wasn't always efficient. "A woman was having a problem with her debit card," says Lindsey, "and it was honestly a little too complicated to write. It just got lost in translation."That's when she took matters into her own hands. Literally. Lindsey taught herself American Sign Language, or ASL, so that she could better communicate with those clients.Deserving of every rightLindsey became aware of the challenges that come with disabilities when her younger sister, Emma, was born with achromatopsia, leaving her colorblind, with no vision in one eye, and day blindness. "Growing up, she was never treated like she had a disability," Lindsey says, which may explain the way that Emma fearlessly embraces life. She's now finishing her doctorate in physical therapy, and "is one of only a handful of people in the country who's legally blind and a physical therapist," Lindsey says proudly.Watching her sister, she learned two things about people with disabilities. One, they struggle in ways most haven't considered. (Challenges for Emma include managing the self-checkout screen at the store, finding car door handles, and reading expiration dates on food labels.) And two, people with disabilities can do so much more than people think. "Emma knows she's got limitations, but she doesn't let them hold her back," says Lindsey. She adds that the way the world sees disabled people is inaccurate. Having a disability doesn't always mean they aren't capable of working, for example. "It just takes some accommodation," she says. "And they deserve that. They deserve every right that every human has."Including the right to communicate."Having a disability doesn't always mean they aren't capable of working, for example. "It just takes some accommodation," she says. "And they deserve that. They deserve every right that every human has."'You really care'Lindsey, a Truist banker, learned ASL by watching videos and taking in-person classes. She's been at it four years now, and this self-proclaimed perfectionist knows she still isn't fluent. "There are so many words; I feel like I learn a new sign every day," she says. "When you're learning to sign, you learn the proper terms, but it's not always like that in the real world. There are variations."Still, she's learned enough to help her clients in the Truist branch. "Seeing the look on people's faces when they don't have to write, or struggle to communicate, it's pretty awesome," she says.Her Truist teammate Christie learned about Lindsey's skill at a meeting, during a game of Two Truths and a Lie. "One of Lindsey's truths was, 'I can sign.' It was a really cool experience to hear her share her story," says Christie, who was also impressed that Lindsey "didn't boast about teaching herself ASL. She was so humble. That's when I realized how amazing she is, how caring."Emma wasn't surprised to hear about her sister going the extra mile to help someone. "To me, that's just Lindsey. Of course she learned a whole other language so she could help people communicate."But in reality, it's huge."Lindsey has taught some teammates a few ASL words. And not long ago, she learned a new word from a client named Miss Barbara. "She'd left her debit card, so I drove around till I found her. I handed her the debit card, and she signed something I didn't recognize, so she spelled it out. C-a-r-e."'You really care.'"

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8999083 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Truist Financial Corporation stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $43.71 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.68M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 8999083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $36.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.84.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.09, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 38.43 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.